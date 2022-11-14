Hard Hat Tour of Mill Ridge Park

Darrell Hawks, executive director of Friends of Mill Ridge Park, and Katherine Dennis, Friends of Mill Ridge Park community engagement manager, gave us a look at all the progress being made on Mill Ridge Park. Mill Ridge Park is expected to open this winter, complete with picnic pavilions, a Greenway, fitness areas and the tallest playground in Nashville. Mill Ridge Park is located at 12924 Old Hickory Boulevard in Antioch (across the street from the entrance of Cane Ridge High School. Check out the plans for Mill Ridge Park here: https://www.nashville.gov/departments/parks/planning-and-development/park-plans-and-projects/mill-ridge-park and in the meantime, explore the parkland with Friends of Mill Ridge Park during regularly-scheduled outdoor activities: https://www.friendsofmillridgepark.org/.