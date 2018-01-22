Harlem Globetrotters Preview Nashville Event

The Original Harlem Globetrotters bring their electrifying show to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 27 for two shows: 2pm and 7pm. NewsChannel5 Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg will suit up to play with the Globetrotters during the 2pm show. For tickets or more information, go towww.harlemglobetrotters.com orwww.bridgestonearena.com.