Harlem Globetrotters Preview Nashville Event

2:26 PM, Jan 22, 2018

Lelan learns some moves from The Harlem Globetrotters who are bringing their show back to Nashville

The Original Harlem Globetrotters bring their electrifying show to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 27 for two shows: 2pm and 7pm. NewsChannel5 Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg will suit up to play with the Globetrotters during the 2pm show. For tickets or more information, go towww.harlemglobetrotters.com orwww.bridgestonearena.com.

