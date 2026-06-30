HarlzCookz shows us how to make the perfect Peach Cobbler!

He is TikTok's favorite chef! Harley Whitehouse AKA @HarlzCookz is making his perfect Peach Cobbler recipe!

Filling:

2 Lbs Fresh Peaches Sliced

1/2 Tbsp Basil Sliced Thin

1/2 Tbsp Mint Sliced Thin

1 Lemon Zested and Juiced

1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

1/4 Cup Honey

1 Tsp Fine Sea Salt

2 Tbsp Cornstarch

1 Tsp Ground Cinnamon

Topping

1 Cup AP Flour

1/2 Cup Almond Flour

1/3 Cup Brown Sugar

1 Stick Butter (very cold and cut into pea size shapes)

1 Tsp Ground Cinnamon

1 Tsp Kosher Salt

1 Tsp Lemon Zest

2 Tbsp Honey

1/5 Cup Sliced Almonds

Instructions:

1. Preheat the Oven to 375 Degrees

Make the filling:

2. Combine all filling ingredients, fold together, then set to the side and let rest while you make the topping

Make the topping:

3. Combine 1 cup AP flour, 1/2 cup almond flour, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp ground cinnamon, and 4 tsp kosher salt into a medium bowl and whisk until combined.

5. Cut very cold butter into pea-sized pieces, then combine in a medium mixing bowl with dry topping ingredients. Press the butter pieces together to try to crumble into even smaller pieces

6. Add 2 tbsp honey, lemon zest, and sliced almonds into the topping bowl and mix until combined

Bring it all together:

7. Pour filling mix into your baking dish or cast iron skillet

8. Pour the topping mix over the peach filling and shake the baking dish to smooth out

9. Bake at 375 for 35-40 minutes until the topping is golden brown

10. Let rest and enjoy with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream!

