Harvest Wine Market shows us the perfect wines for gifting and hosting!

Need a last minute holiday gift? Harvest Wine Market has great options to give this season! They also show us the perfect wine pairing for hosting your next holiday meal.
Harvest Wine Market hosts weekly wine tastings each Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
You can find them at 6043 TN-100 Nashville, TN 37205
info@harvestwinemarket.com
https://harvestwinemarket.com/?srsltid=AfmBOopkI-ALfe41LxO7Ztin6OyHMeP3HeruS98XjDm7Jnc1pfY25bdm

