Hats for the Iroquois Steeplechase

Christine Moore, the official milliner of the Iroquois Steeplechase and the Kentucky Derby, showed some of the gorgeous hats she designs. Christine will be at Gus Mayer at The Mall at Green Hills today through Friday, May 13 to assist you with selecting a hat for the Iroquois Steeplechase or any other occasion. For more information on Christine A. Moore Millinery, visit www.camhats.com.