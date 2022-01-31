Hattie B's At Home Hot Chicken Recipe

Chef Brian Morris from Hattie B’s showed how you make Hot Chicken at home. (see recipe below) It's Hot Chicken Week, with deals at restaurants all over town for a spicy meal! Nashville Hot Chicken Week is January 31-February 6, with a $7 hot chicken special at dozens of local restaurants. Check out the Nashville Scene for all the details, or visit https://www.fwpublishingevents.com/hot-chicken-week-2022 to see all the participating locations.

Hattie B's Hot Chicken Tenders - At Home Version

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

For the Dry Brine

2 pounds chicken tenders, washed, patted dry, and cut into quarters or

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

For the Dip

1 cup whole milk

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon Louisiana-style hot sauce

For the Dredge

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons sea salt

Soybean or peanut oil, for frying

For the Spicy Coating

1/2 cup lard, melted and heated (or hot frying oil)

3 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Any spices you like

Steps

1. Dry brine the chicken: In a bowl, toss chicken tenders with salt and pepper, cover, and refrigerate overnight or up to 24 hours.

2. Make the dip and dredge: In a bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, and hot sauce. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and salt.

3. Dip tenders in flour mixture, then in milk mixture, then in flour mixture again, shaking off the excess after each step.

4. Fill a 6- to 8-quart pot halfway with oil and bring to 325 degrees over medium heat. Set a wire rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet and set aside. Working in batches, lower the chicken into the fryer and fry until crisp, about 5 to 6 minutes. Remove chicken and let drain on the rack.

5. Make the spicy coating: Carefully ladle the lard or 1/2 cup frying oil into a large heatproof bowl and whisk in the cayenne pepper, sugar, black pepper, salt and garlic powder. Dip the hot fried chicken into the spice mixture and serve immediately.