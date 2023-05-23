Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Executive Chef Brian Morris made a home cook-friendly version of Hattie B’s Potato Salad, the perfect side dish for Memorial Day cookouts and gatherings. To find the Hattie B’s location nearest you, or for more information visit www.hattieb.com. Brian also talked about Drinking Buddy the new beer from Hattie B’s Hot Chicken and Jackalope Brewing Company — two iconic Nashville brands. This refreshing golden ale is inspired by the real-life friendship of their founders.

Hattie B's Red Skin Potato Salad

Adapted for the home cook

The perfect potato salad to bring to family reunions and backyard cookouts. You could cut this recipe in half but why would you?! It will go quickly. Two tips: don't burn the bacon and check frequently when cooking the potatoes and remove when knife-tender.

Makes one gallon of potato salad and serves 12 to 20 people depending on portion size.

Ingredients for Cooking Potatoes:

5 lb bag Red Skin Potatoes

1 1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

Cold Water - enough to cover potatoes

Steps:

Place potatoes and salt in a medium stock pot over high heat, adding enough cold water to cover the potatoes plus four inches of "head space".

Heat to a simmer (do not boil) and cook for 15-20 minutes, or until potatoes are tender when pierced with the tip of a pairing knife. Some potatoes may just begin to split.

Carefully remove the cooked potatoes from the stove and strain. Place potatoes on a sheet tray lined with parchment to cool––let them cool completely in the refrigerator. Overnight is best.

Use a chef's knife to cut each potato into bite-size (1-inch) pieces and transfer cut potatoes into a mixing bowl.

Ingredients for Dressing:

1 lb Diced Bacon

2 C Sour Cream

2 C Mayonnaise

1 Bunch Green Onions, thinly sliced

1 1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Ground Black Pepper

Steps:

Arrange diced bacon in a cast iron skillet or sauce pan over medium-low heat.

Cook, stirring every few minutes, until bacon is crispy and deep golden brown but not burned, about 15 minutes.

Remove bacon from skillet and carefully transfer to a cutting board and reserve bacon fat.

Use a chef's knife to finely chop bacon until the size of bacon bits.

Combine bacon, bacon fat and remaining ingredients in a mixing bowl. Whisk well to evenly incorporate all ingredients.

Next, combine cooked, diced potatoes and potato salad dressing and mix well.

Transfer prepared salad into a serving bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Enjoy!

