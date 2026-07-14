Hattie Jane's Creamery is celebrating 10 years with a sweet celebration!

Hattie Jane’s Creamery [hattiejanescreamery.com] is celebrating a decade of scoops, community and sweet memories this July. Throughout the month, the Tennessee-born creamery will mark its 10-year anniversary and National Ice Cream Month with special treats, giveaways, community events and promotions across all locations.

“Hattie Jane’s was built on a simple idea of bringing people together over something sweet and delicious, inspired by my family, my childhood and especially my daughters,” said Claire Crowell, founder and CEO of Hattie Jane’s Creamery. “Ten years later, we're incredibly grateful for our team and the communities that have welcomed us into their neighborhoods. We’re very excited to celebrate this milestone with our guests all month long.”

In honor of National Ice Cream Day on July 19, one lucky guest at each of the five scoop shops will receive a Golden Ticket redeemable for free ice cream for a year. The first 10 guests who make a purchase at each Hattie Jane’s location will receive a complimentary tote bag filled with goodies, including a pint koozie, sweet treats, prize tickets and more. Additional prize tickets will offer rewards such as free scoops, free parfaits, discounts on future purchases and more.