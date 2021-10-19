Haunted History Tours at the Ryman

Ryman Auditorium Museum Curator and Tours Manager Joshua Bronnenberg gave us a preview of the Ryman’s Haunted History Tour. The Ryman Auditorium Haunted History Tour will be held for one night only on Monday, October 25. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the untold history behind unexplained sightings and occurrences reported at the Ryman throughout her almost 130-year history. Tickets are on sale now for $40, and includes a 45-minute guided tour, including access beneath the historic stage, a keepsake photo to commemorate the experience and refreshments. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in costume. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ryman.com.