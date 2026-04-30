Have a teen driver? Chevrolet Buick GMC of Murfreesboro shows us safety features that keep them protected!

Chevrolet Buick GMC of Murfreesboro cares about their community! With many teen drivers off about to head off to college, they show us important safety features that keep them safe of the road!

You can visit Chevrolet Buick GMC of Murfreesboro at

960 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Phone

(615) 645-1075

https://www.chevroletbuickgmcofmurfreesboro.com/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Chevrolet Buick GMC of Murfreesboro. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.