Have fun with the family this weekend and Embrace Your Community!

Pear Jam Festival [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, September 26 with shifts from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- With Friends of Mill Ridge Park
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 16+, Minimum Age:18+
- Help with setup, facilitate activities, and welcome guests at Mill Ridge Park’s annual fall celebration!
Warehouse Help at Nashville Soles4Souls [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Tuesday, September 29 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- With Soles4Souls
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 13+, Minimum Age:16+
- This is a family friendly opportunity!
- Sort and organize shoe and clothing donations at Soles4Souls!
Celebrate Nashville Cultural Festival [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, October 3 with shifts from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM
- With Centennial Park Conservancy
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 11+, Minimum Age:15+
- This is a family friendly opportunity!
- Help with set up and traffic flow as Centennial Park celebrates over 50 cultures!