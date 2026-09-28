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Have fun with the family this weekend and Embrace Your Community!

Embrace Your Community
Embrace Your Community
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Pear Jam Festival [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, September 26 with shifts from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM
  • With Friends of Mill Ridge Park
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 16+, Minimum Age:18+
  • Help with setup, facilitate activities, and welcome guests at Mill Ridge Park’s annual fall celebration!

Warehouse Help at Nashville Soles4Souls [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Tuesday, September 29 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
  • With Soles4Souls
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 13+, Minimum Age:16+
  • This is a family friendly opportunity!
  • Sort and organize shoe and clothing donations at Soles4Souls!

Celebrate Nashville Cultural Festival [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, October 3 with shifts from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM
  • With Centennial Park Conservancy
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 11+, Minimum Age:15+
  • This is a family friendly opportunity!
  • Help with set up and traffic flow as Centennial Park celebrates over 50 cultures!
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