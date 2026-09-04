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Have fun with the family while you Embrace Your Community

Embrace Your Community
Embrace Your Community
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Winter Storm Cleanup [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  •  Saturday, September 5 from 9 AM to 12 PM
  • With Hands On
  • Age Minimum: 18
  • Help our neighbors recover from Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into piles for pick up. Bring all your strongest friends for a great workout that gives back! Only 160 homes left!

9/11 Meal-Packing Event [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • September 10 and 11
  • With 9/11 Day
  • Age Minimum: 18
  • Pack meals and turn one of our country's darkest days into a day of doing good.

Diaper Wrap Off [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Friday, September 18 from 11:00 AM  to 3:00 PM
  • With Nashville Diaper Connection
  • Age Minimum: 18
  • Nashville Diaper Connection’s Wrap-Off prepares thousands of diapers for families across Middle Tennessee! Volunteers will load and unload materials, break down boxes, and pack diapers throughout the event.

Shakespeare in the Park [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Varying shifts through September 20
  • With Nashville Shakespeare Festival
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 13+, Minimum Age:16+
  • This is a family friendly opportunity!
  • Greet guests, collect donations, and more at the annual Shakespeare in the Park Festival. This year’s production: A Midsummer Night’s Dream!

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