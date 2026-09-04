Have fun with the family while you Embrace Your Community

Winter Storm Cleanup [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, September 5 from 9 AM to 12 PM
- With Hands On
- Age Minimum: 18
- Help our neighbors recover from Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into piles for pick up. Bring all your strongest friends for a great workout that gives back! Only 160 homes left!
9/11 Meal-Packing Event [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- September 10 and 11
- With 9/11 Day
- Age Minimum: 18
- Pack meals and turn one of our country's darkest days into a day of doing good.
Diaper Wrap Off [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Friday, September 18 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- With Nashville Diaper Connection
- Age Minimum: 18
- Nashville Diaper Connection’s Wrap-Off prepares thousands of diapers for families across Middle Tennessee! Volunteers will load and unload materials, break down boxes, and pack diapers throughout the event.
Shakespeare in the Park [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Varying shifts through September 20
- With Nashville Shakespeare Festival
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 13+, Minimum Age:16+
- This is a family friendly opportunity!
- Greet guests, collect donations, and more at the annual Shakespeare in the Park Festival. This year’s production: A Midsummer Night’s Dream!