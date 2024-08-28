Have fun with your kids at home with these easy science experiments!

Mr. Bond's Science guys join Heather and Lelan to teach them easy science experiments to do at home! From learning about acid and bases to density, you won't want to miss this fun science adventure. If you want to see more, you can head over to the Nashville Fair to catch Mr. Bond's Science Guys in person! You can learn more about them and how to book them for your next evvent at https://www.mrbondscienceguy.com/