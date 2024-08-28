Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Have fun with your kids at home with these easy science experiments!

Posted

Mr. Bond's Science guys join Heather and Lelan to teach them easy science experiments to do at home! From learning about acid and bases to density, you won't want to miss this fun science adventure. If you want to see more, you can head over to the Nashville Fair to catch Mr. Bond's Science Guys in person! You can learn more about them and how to book them for your next evvent at https://www.mrbondscienceguy.com/

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes