Haven Madison Stops By The Studio

American Idol Season 21 finalist Haven Madison talked about how her life has changed since the competition ended. You can see Haven Madison along with other American Idol favorites at the Franklin Summer Bash, Saturday, August 5 at 7pm at Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin. There will be performances by American Idol Top 10 favorites Haven Madison, Megan Danielle, and Tyson Venegas. Hosted by actress Kelsey Cooke and TikTok star and Groundlings alum Chris Guerra, the Franklin Summer Bash is the ultimate end-of-summer event for all ages! Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/nashvilleelvisfestival/947107. Follow @HavenMadisonSings on Instagram.

