Five Points Pizza is bringing a small slice of the Big Apple to the Music City! Expert dough tosser, Stayc Givhan, of Five Points Pizza joins us this morning with more on their hand tossed, made-from-scratch pizza pies and shows our hosts how to toss the perfect pie! Five Points Pizza is located at 4100 Charlotte Ave. In West Nashville and 1012 Woodland Street in East Nashville.

For more on their menu visit https://fivepointspizza.com/