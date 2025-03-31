Watch Now
Hayden Coffman sits down with us to talk all about his new album!

NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Hayden Coffman is set to release his album "Love and a Heartbreak" on April 18th. His career is taking off with millions of streams, more than 740,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and he has been touring around the U.S. On top of all that, he is also engaged and set to perform during CMA Fest!

We sat down with Hayden to chat all about his life and career inside Schulman's in East Nashville.

Watch the video above to check out more about Hayden's career!

You can find more about Hayden at https://www.haydencoffman.com/

Learn more about Schulman's: https://www.schulmansbar.com/

More from Hayden: https://www.instagram.com/talkofthetown_nc5/reels/

