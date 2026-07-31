Healing Housing tells us about original ballet performance of "Where We Meet"

Where We Meet is an original aerial and contemporary ballet performance inspired by the resilience and stories of Healing Housing women in recovery.

Through movement and visual storytelling, the production offers a powerful glimpse into the healing journey while transforming stigma into understanding.

More than a performance, Where We Meet also showcases the power of nonprofit collaboration. By bringing together Healing Housing and FALL Productions, the project demonstrates how the arts and recovery communities can unite to create meaningful impact. The work will also serve as a platform for future film screenings, panel discussions, and community conversations that deepen understanding and inspire connection.

You can purchase show times for August 7th - 9th here

https://healinghousing.org/where-we-meet/