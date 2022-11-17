Healthier Thanksgiving Dessert Recipe: Pumpkin Whip Parfait

Registered dietician Jenny Beth Kroplin made a no-bake Pumpkin Whip Parfait, a healthier twist on the traditional pumpkin pie. Follow @Jennybethrd on Instagram.

Pumpkin Whip Parfait

Yields approx: 3 parfaits, double or triple recipe for more.

1 cup canned pumpkin

1 cup Greek yogurt or yogurt of choice

1/2 tsp pumpkin spice

1 1/4 cup coco whip (used So Delicious brand)

2-3 drops monk fruit sweetener (optional)

1 Tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup crushed ginger snap cookies

Cinnamon sticks

Make:

Set aside:

3/4 cup coco whip, divided

1 cup crushed ginger snaps

Cinnamon sticks

Blend the pumpkin, Greek yogurt, pumpkin spice, 1/2 cup coco whip, monk fruit drops, maple syrup, and vanilla extract together with hand held mixer until smooth and well blended.

In a parfait style glass, begin to layer.

Spoon in some pumpkin mixture first, then layer with some crushed ginger snaps. Next, layer with 1/4 cup coco whip, and layer again with pumpkin mixture.

Store in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Sprinkle with crushed ginger snaps and add a cinnamon stick plus a ginger snap cookie to make it festive before serving.

Enjoy!