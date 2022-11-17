Healthier Thanksgiving Dessert Recipe: Pumpkin Whip Parfait

Registered dietician Jenny Beth Kroplin made a no-bake Pumpkin Whip Parfait, a healthier twist on the traditional pumpkin pie. Follow @Jennybethrd on Instagram.
Pumpkin Whip Parfait
Yields approx: 3 parfaits, double or triple recipe for more.
1 cup canned pumpkin
1 cup Greek yogurt or yogurt of choice
1/2 tsp pumpkin spice
1 1/4 cup coco whip (used So Delicious brand)
2-3 drops monk fruit sweetener (optional)
1 Tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 cup crushed ginger snap cookies
Cinnamon sticks
Make:
Set aside:
3/4 cup coco whip, divided
1 cup crushed ginger snaps
Cinnamon sticks
Blend the pumpkin, Greek yogurt, pumpkin spice, 1/2 cup coco whip, monk fruit drops, maple syrup, and vanilla extract together with hand held mixer until smooth and well blended.
In a parfait style glass, begin to layer.
Spoon in some pumpkin mixture first, then layer with some crushed ginger snaps. Next, layer with 1/4 cup coco whip, and layer again with pumpkin mixture.
Store in refrigerator until ready to serve.
Sprinkle with crushed ginger snaps and add a cinnamon stick plus a ginger snap cookie to make it festive before serving.
Enjoy!