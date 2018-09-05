Healthy 7 Layer Mexican Fiesta Dip from Ann Cox Eastes

12:50 PM, Sep 5, 2018

Fiesta 7 Layer Dip Makeover

Ann Cox Eastes from Kroger is giving your favorite football party dips a healthy makeover!

FIESTA DIP

1 (8-oz) pkg Neufchatel cheese, softened

¾ c reduced fat sour cream or fat free plain yogurt

2T reduced sodium taco seasoning mix

1(15-oz) can black beans, rinsed and drained or 1 (14-oz) can fat free refried beans

1 c shredded lettuce

1 c shredded, reduced fat Mexican style blend cheese

1 c salsa, drained or 1 c chopped tomatoes, drained

1 avocado, diced

2 green onions, chopped

 

Combine Neufchatel cheese, sour cream and taco seasoning mix; blend until smooth. Spread mixture in the bottom of a pie plate. Top with black beans, lettuce, cheese, salsa, avocado and onions. Serve with baked tortilla chips. Yield: 8-10 servings

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments