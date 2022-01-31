Healthy Game Day Appetizer

Cookbook author Erika Schlick made Spinach & Artichoke Dip. Erika’s cookbook Wandering Palate is a collection of healthy Paleo meals. The book is available at https://thetrailtohealth.com/shop and on Amazon. For more information, go to www.thetrailtohealth.com.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

Servings: 4 to 6

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Most people love spinach artichoke dip and with this recipe, most will be able to enjoy it without any issues to their diets since it can be made paleo or vegan! Moreover, the prep on this dip is so easy that you will be able to whip it up for any last-minute plans.

Ingredients

1 can artichoke hearts

4 cups baby spinach

1/2 cup Primal Kitchen Mayo (Use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off on vegan or paleo version)

8 oz cashew cheese (I use The Cultured Kitchen Herb Cashew Reserve)

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 tablespoon salt

1/2 cup nutritional yeast or Parmesan Cheese

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F (177 C).

2. Chop the spinach and artichokes into small bite-sized pieces (I used my food processor to chop the artichokes).

3. Combine the mayonnaise with the cashew cheese, garlic powder, onion powder, lemon juice, salt, and Parmesan or nutritional yeast. Stir with the spinach and artichokes.

4. Pour into a small cast-iron skillet and bake for 20 minutes.

5. If desired, cook until the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes to achieve a crispy top.

6. Serve with chips or veggies like celery or carrots.