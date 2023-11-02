Healthy Swaps for Traditional Holiday Meals

Functional medical nurse practitioner and author Maggie Berghoff showed healthy swaps for traditional holiday dishes we know and love. Meet Maggie at the Vanderbilt University bookstore where she will be reading and signing copies of her book “Eat to Treat” on Friday, November 3 from 1pm-3pm. For more information on the book signing click here: https://events.vanderbilt.edu/event/66825-maggie-berghoff-vusn-2015-alumna-will-read-and-sign-ea. “Eat to Treat: The Three-Step Program to Reduce Inflammation, Detoxify Your Life, and Heal Your Body” by Maggie Berghoff is available wherever you buy books and https://www.eattotreat.com/. Follow @maggie_berghoff on Instagram.

