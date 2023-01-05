Functional nutrition counselor Lori Zabka made Healthy Zoodle Chicken Chow Mein and talked about the importance of a hormone balancing diet for women over 40. Lori is also a Holistic Health Practitioner and founder of Lori Zabka Wellness, where the mission is to help women navigate the challenges of midlife using nutrition and lifestyle modification to move towards root cause resolution. To learn more, visit https://www.lorizabkawellness.com. Follow @lorizabkawellness on Instagram.

HEALTHY ‘ZOODLE’ CHICKEN CHOW MEIN

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. coconut oil

1 1/2 pounds free range chicken, thinly sliced (marinate overnight using 1/2 of marinade)

1 cup broccoli, cut into florets

1 cup sliced red or orange bell pepper

1/4 small red cabbage, sliced

1 1/2 cups zucchini noodles

2 cups bean sprouts

1/2 cup roasted, unsalted cashew nuts, chopped

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

Fresh cilantro sprigs, to serve

**Substitute with any veggies of choice

Marinade and Sauce:

1/3 cup coconut aminos

2 tbsp coconut sugar

1 tbsp honey

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp rice vinegar

4 garlic cloves, diced

1 inch ginger knob, peeled and diced

Instructions: