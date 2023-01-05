Functional nutrition counselor Lori Zabka made Healthy Zoodle Chicken Chow Mein and talked about the importance of a hormone balancing diet for women over 40. Lori is also a Holistic Health Practitioner and founder of Lori Zabka Wellness, where the mission is to help women navigate the challenges of midlife using nutrition and lifestyle modification to move towards root cause resolution. To learn more, visit https://www.lorizabkawellness.com. Follow @lorizabkawellness on Instagram.
HEALTHY ‘ZOODLE’ CHICKEN CHOW MEIN
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp. coconut oil
- 1 1/2 pounds free range chicken, thinly sliced (marinate overnight using 1/2 of marinade)
- 1 cup broccoli, cut into florets
- 1 cup sliced red or orange bell pepper
- 1/4 small red cabbage, sliced
- 1 1/2 cups zucchini noodles
- 2 cups bean sprouts
- 1/2 cup roasted, unsalted cashew nuts, chopped
- 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
- Fresh cilantro sprigs, to serve
**Substitute with any veggies of choice
Marinade and Sauce:
- 1/3 cup coconut aminos
- 2 tbsp coconut sugar
- 1 tbsp honey
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- 4 garlic cloves, diced
- 1 inch ginger knob, peeled and diced
Instructions:
- Heat 1 tbsp coconut oil in a large wok over high heat. Stir-fry half the chicken for 2-3 minutes or until golden. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining chicken.
- Heat the remaining tbsp coconut oil in the wok. Stir-fry the broccoli until tender crisp. Add the cabbage, bell peppers, red pepper flakes, and zucchini noodles. Stir-fry for 1 minute or until just tender.
- Return the chicken to the wok along with the bean sprouts and cashews. Pour in remaining marinade/sauce and stir fry for 1 minute, until combined. Serve sprinkled with cilantro to garnish.