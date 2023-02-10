Chef Z from Soul restaurant made Heart and Soul Ravioli with Saffron Sauce and talked about their Valentine’s Day menu. General manager Nichole Nunn talked about the restaurant's concept and environment. On Valentine's Day, Soul will be featuring their Lover’s Lane Package which includes four cheese, heart shaped pieces of ravioli topped with a lobster tail and their special Saffron Soul Sauce. Reservation are not required, but recommended. To make reservations or for more information, go to https://soulnashville.com/. Soul restaurant is located at 6317 Charlotte Pike Nashville, TN 37209. Follow @soulnashvilletn on Instagram.

HEART & SOUL RAVIOLI WITH SAFFRON SAUCE

INGREDIENTS

For The Filling:

1 cup whole milk ricotta cheese, (drained)

3/4 cup grated Aged Asiago Cheese

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano cheese

1/2 cup mozzarella cheese

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For The Sauce:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 ounce of chopped lobster meat

2 cloves garlic, (peeled and smashed)

2 shallots, (chopped)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flake

1/2 teaspoon House seasoning

6 pieces cherry tomatoes

Pinch of Saffron

1 cup heavy whipping cream

4 ounces Parmesan cheese

Pasta Dough

2 spoon beets powder

One tablespoon Sweet paprika

2 ¼ cups of all-purpose flour

1 egg white

1 egg yolk

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt



DIRECTIONS

Ravioli

Lay the sheets of pasta on a lightly floured surface. Using a 3-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter, cut the sheets of pasta into hearts for ravioli. Lay the hearts out into two rows

Scoop a tablespoon of the mixture onto the center of the first 16 hearts, leaving enough space around the perimeter of the hearts. Whisk the leftover egg white in a bowl. Using a brush or your finger, lightly brush the egg whites around the perimeter of the hearts with the filling center. Cover each of the raviolis with the other 16 hearts and seal. Using a fork, press around the perimeter of the ravioli to close them completely. Set the ravioli aside. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season with salt.

For the sauce:

Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the olive oil, garlic, shallots, and salt. Cook, stirring often, until the shallots are beginning to turn golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the lobster meat red pepper flakes and cook an additional 3 minutes. Add the cherry tomatoes with the mixture and reduce by half, about 2 minutes. Set the heat to low and stir add the heavy whipping cream and simmer for 4 to 5 minutes then add the parmesan cheese cook it for another two minutes add saffron stirring occasionally. In batches, add the ravioli to the boiling water and simmer until they float and are cooked thoroughly about 4 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and place directly into the Pink saffron sauce. Gently stir & cover the lobster tail.

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter

1/2 tablespoon of garlic

1/2 tablespoon of lemon juice

1/4 tablespoon of White pepper

1/4 fresh parsley

Pinch of salt

Heat the oven to 350° Cook it for 8 to 12 minutes until golden