Studio Fire is a brand-new workout studio that just opened in the Gulch fusing Pilates, yoga, and strength training with a heated environment. We went to see what this new studio has to offer just ahead of its grand opening this September! To learn more about classes, schedules, and the grand opening event, you can visit their website at StudioFireFitness.com/Nashville
Heat Up Your Workout Routine at Studio Fire!
Studio Fire is a brand-new workout studio that just opened in the Gulch, so we went to try it out!
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.