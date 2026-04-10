Heather and Brittney Rainey are volunteering at Thrift Smart in Madison!

Heather and Brittney are Embracing the Community and volunteering with Thrift Smart in Madison! We show you how they help thousands of people right here in Middle Tennessee!

https://thriftsmart.com/

For more volunteer activites this week

Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, April 11 from 12 PM to 3 PM

With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

East Nashville, TN

Age minimum: 18

Help our neighbors by cleaning up debris left by Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into appropriate piles for pick up.

Wicked Wine Run [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, April 18 from 11 AM to 7 PM

With The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Hermitage, TN

Age minimum: 16

The Sickle Cell Foundation is sponsoring this year’s Wicked Wine Race! Volunteers are needed for assisting the registration tent, checking I.D's, and handing out race bibs and swag bags.

Earth Day Celebration [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]