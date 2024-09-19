It’s pumpkin season! Jennifer and Heather are at it again, this time with a pumpkin spice taste test! They took a trip to Trader Joes to find all the fun and unique pumpkin food you can buy! From pumpkin salsa to pumpkin soup, we try it all and make Lelan and Cole join in on the fun!
Heather and Jennifer are at it again! We try all things Pumpkin Spice on today's show!
