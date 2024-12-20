We are getting in the holiday spirit with Santa and Ms. Claus! They help us in the ultimate gingerbread house making competition! Heather, Lelan, and Cole all picked teammates from the NewChannel 5 newsroom to help them build their best gingerbread house! Santa and Ms. Claus will pick their favorite. Tune in to see who will win!
Heather, Cole, and Lelan face off in the ultimate gingerbread house making competition!
