Heather gets expert tips and ideas from Southern Living Plant Collection's Traveling Front Yard Tour!

This summer, the Southern Living® Plant Collection Traveling Front Yard Tour is rolling across the South, making stops at acclaimed garden centers to pop up an immersive “show yard” filled with colorful plants, creative outdoor inspiration, and expert advice.

Arriving for one-day pop-ups at each city, the Traveling Front Yard Tour invites the public to step inside a styled Southern yard experience designed to help homeowners discover their outdoor design style and achieve gardening success throughout the summer season. Guests can explore eye-catching plant combinations, gather ideas for patios and front yards, enjoy light refreshments, and connect with nationally acclaimed garden experts. The events are completely free and open to the public.

“The Traveling Front Yard Tour is designed to inspire people with gorgeous, achievable outdoor ideas while showcasing plants that help solve real problems for Southern gardeners,” said Corrina Stellitano Andrews, Director of Marketing for Southern Living® Plant Collection. “We're thrilled to bring that inspiration directly to communities across the South.”

The Southern Living® Plant Collection provides gardeners with innovative new plants designed to solve specific landscape challenges and to excel in Southern gardens. Want your gardens to look like the pages of Southern Living? These plants deliver.