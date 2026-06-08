Heather gets expert tips and ideas from Southern Living Plant Collection's Traveling Front Yard Tour!

This summer, the Southern Living® Plant Collection Traveling Front Yard Tour is rolling across the South, making stops at acclaimed garden centers to pop up an immersive “show yard” filled with colorful plants, creative outdoor inspiration, and expert advice.
Arriving for one-day pop-ups at each city, the Traveling Front Yard Tour invites the public to step inside a styled Southern yard experience designed to help homeowners discover their outdoor design style and achieve gardening success throughout the summer season. Guests can explore eye-catching plant combinations, gather ideas for patios and front yards, enjoy light refreshments, and connect with nationally acclaimed garden experts. The events are completely free and open to the public.
“The Traveling Front Yard Tour is designed to inspire people with gorgeous, achievable outdoor ideas while showcasing plants that help solve real problems for Southern gardeners,” said Corrina Stellitano Andrews, Director of Marketing for Southern Living® Plant Collection. “We're thrilled to bring that inspiration directly to communities across the South.”
The Southern Living® Plant Collection provides gardeners with innovative new plants designed to solve specific landscape challenges and to excel in Southern gardens. Want your gardens to look like the pages of Southern Living? These plants deliver.
As a supplier of quality plant material in Middle Tennessee, Bates Nursery & Garden Center provides not only superior plants, but also expertise and selection unmatched in the region. Our inventory is unrivaled. With our extensive network of suppliers we offer the ultimate experience in horticultural shopping. Since we sell exclusively container-grown plants, we help our customers meet their landscape needs year-round. Whether you are a homeowner or a landscape professional, Bates Nursery & Garden Center is here for you.