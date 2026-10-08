Heather gets to help carve the ice at Gaylord's Ice! featuring Home Alone!

Gaylord Opryland proudly unveils ice! featuring Home Alone where the iconic film comes to life through ice sculptures carved by 40 artisans from Harbin, China. The artisans, using incredible skills passed down from generation to generation, follow a 300-page design book to create the spectacle. More than 2 million pounds of ice, including 6,200 massive ice blocks, are carved to create the nearly 20,000 square foot attraction.

Heather is behind-the-scenes getting to help carve the ice!

Event tickets and room packages with or without event tickets and SoundWaves options are available now to purchase at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com

Advance online reservations are required for all ticketed events. ·

Website: ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com ·

Facebook: www.facebook.com/gaylordoprylandresort ·

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