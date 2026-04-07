Heather McMahan brings The Bamboozled Tour to Nashville

The Nashville Comedy Festival brings some of the funniest people right here to Music City. The hilarious icon Heather McMahan is set to appear at the Ryman Auditorium on April 16th.

Read our Q&A below.

COLE: I know you're performing at the Ryman on April 16th. First of all, we've got to talk about performing at such an iconic venue. What's that like for you? I mean, I know that you've performed there before, right?

HEATHER: I mean, the Ryman is truly, you know, as a southern belle, that is, that's at the top of the list. I mean, I played Radio City, and then the Ryman is right below that. I mean, it is incredible. It's an incredible opportunity. Also, the last time I was in Nashville playing the Ryman, I had three shows in a week, and one of the shows, we had a fire alarm go off and a tornado warning in the middle of the show. I've really had wild moments at the Ryman, and I'm hoping that it's smooth sailing this time. But either way, I am up for a wild time when I perform there.

COLE: We are so excited. I know this week is full of comedians. Why did you really want to say yes to this festival and be a part of it as a stop on your tour?

HEATHER: Well, I already knew I was going to play the Ryman. So then, when you know, the Nashville Comedy Festival said, “Heather, this perfectly aligns,” I was like, “honey, I was waiting for this opportunity.” So, you know, I always got my Jessica Simpson boots ready to go in the back. I mean, what a cool opportunity, and Nashville was one of the first places that gave me a home. Shout out to the whole team at Zanies in Nashville. So I really, like, came up through kind of that scene, and I'm just very grateful that they've given me the opportunity. And obviously, like, a Nashville crowd is such a smart, funny, wonderfully sophisticated comedy crowd. So it's going to be a good time.

COLE: Well, and this is part of your Bamboozled tour, which is ending here soon. I mean, what can people expect from the show? How are you feeling with this tour kind of wrapping up?

HEATHER: Everybody says this, but truly, this hour is my favorite hour I've ever done, and I'm shooting my special in Knoxville at the end of May. So it's kind of like this perfect storm. I mean, I love this material. It's such a scary thing as a comedian when you've worked on this and massaged this material for a year and a half, and then you shoot it and then you're like, all right, I have to start from scratch again? So it is exciting. It's thrilling. It's scary. It's all of the above. But I would not want to kind of bookend the tour anywhere else than being in Tennessee.

COLE: And you went to my next question, talking about filming the special. How's prep going? I'm sure it's, like you talked about, it's probably very stressful. And then getting to be here in Tennessee for it. We're very excited. How is that all, like, aligning for you?

HEATHER: I told you off camera, I'm like, here I am, trying to work out and get in the best shape of my life for this special, and I'm icing my knee currently—you can't see it, but I already have a meniscus flare-up. Like, I can't catch a break. You know, you do the best you can. You put your best foot forward, and I will be probably held together with three pairs of Spanx, duct tape, and a hope and a prayer and some Ibuprofen for the special. So, you know, we're doing the best we can.

COLE: I mean, people are seeing you everywhere. You are booked and busy and I know presale goes live for your cruise coming up—the Absolutely Not cruise coming up at the end of the month. That's also very exciting. First of all, how do you manage to do all of this?

HEATHER: When you said "cruise", did you see how my shoulders went? I, like, took a deep breath. I was like, I forgot about the cruise. It's awesome, but it's so overwhelming. But I wouldn't want it any other way. And this is the thing: this past weekend was my first weekend home in God knows how long. And then of course, I injure myself. So I do better on a ship, on a stage, in an airport. When I have a moment of zen at home, I end up just getting hurt. So I honestly need to stay in motion.

COLE: And between all of that and staying booked and busy, this is like the dream for so many people, you know. Is there any advice to any young up and coming comedians to, you know, get to where you are? What advice would you have for them?

HEATHER: I would say, if you think you're tired now, just wait. But it'll be the best blessing in the world. You know, it's really wild. You pray for this your entire life and then it happens. And then you work every single weekend, but it's the greatest joy. And I just say, keep going for it. Never take "no" for an answer and create your own opportunities. That is my biggest piece of advice for all the young, up and coming comics. And also just be fearless. Like, who cares? Just go for it.

You can find more information on the lineup for Nashville Comedy Festival at https://www.nashcomedyfest.com/

