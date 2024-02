Southall Farm & Inn is offering a one-of-a-kind experience called “Trust Me Honey,” a blindfolded taste test of honey. During the experience, Jay and Richard use sound, touch, and taste to take guests on a guided journey of the fondest memories from their past. The experience is 90 minutes with a maximum of 4 guests per party.

To book a spot visit:

https://southalltn.com/experiences/#!/e/trust-me-honey-d4934611/