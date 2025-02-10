Heather Wiese teaches us the proper etiquette for attending a show!

Attending a show means not just enjoying the performance but also respecting your fellow audience members! We chat with Etiquette expert Heather Wiese about the dos and don’ts of theater etiquette! To learn more about Heather visit https://www.instagram.com/heather_g_wiese/
Posted
Attending a show means not just enjoying the performance but also respecting your fellow audience members! We chat with Etiquette expert Heather Wiese about the dos and don’ts of theater etiquette! To learn more about Heather visit https://www.instagram.com/heather_g_wiese/
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.