Jim Hagy from Chef's Market shared a recipe for Heirloom Tomato, Pimiento Cheese and Bacon Tart. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Heirloom Tomato, Pimiento Cheese and Bacon Tart

Ingredients

· 1 pre-cooked cornmeal tart crust (recipe below)

· pimiento cheese mixture (recipe below)

· yellow and red heirloom tomatoes, sliced

· arugula or parsley to garnish

Instructions

· Fill pre-cooked pie crust with pimiento cheese spread.

· Top with sliced heirloom tomatoes and cook in a 325-degree oven for 10 minutes or until golden and cheese has melted.

· Garnish with fresh arugula or parsley.

Cornmeal Tart Crust

Yield: One 9” tart crust

Ingredients

· 2 Tbsp. chilled unsalted butter

· 1 c. unbleached all-purpose flour (spoon into measuring cup and level to rim)

· ½ c. yellow cornmeal (fine ground/regular)

· ½ c. sugar

· ½ tsp. baking powder

· ½ tsp. salt

· 1 large egg yolk

Instructions

· Cut the butter into small pieces or shred on the large holes of a box grater. Freeze for ten minutes until frozen.

· In a medium bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

· Press the butter into the flour mixture between thumb and forefingers until it resembles small breadcrumbs.

· In a separate bowl, mix egg yolk with 4 Tbsps. ice water.

· Gradually add egg yolk mixture to the flour mixture until thoroughly moistened (but not wet).

· Form mixture into a disk and wrap it in parchment paper. Refrigerate for one hour.

· Once cool, place dough between two sheets of parchment paper so it doesn’t stick, and roll dough into a circle about 1/8 of an inch thick.

· Generously spray a 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom with cooking spray. Fit a piece of parchment paper on the bottom of the tart pan and spray with cooking spray again.

· Fit the rolled dough into the tart pan and freeze for 5 minutes.

· Cook in 325-degree oven for approximately 10 minutes or until lightly golden in color.

Pimiento Cheese

Yield: 1 quart

Combine all ingredients in large stainless steel bowl and season to taste:

· 6 oz shredded cheddar cheese

· 6 oz shredded pepper Jack cheese

· 6 oz shredded Swiss cheese

· 6 oz shredded mozzarella

· ½ c. mayonnaise

· 1 tsp onion, finely minced

· 1 4-oz jar diced pimiento

· 1 small jalapeno, finely diced

· pinch of sugar

· ½ tsp Dijon mustard

· ½ c. parsley, finely chopped

· ½ c. cooked bacon, chopped (optional)