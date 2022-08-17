Jim Hagy from Chef's Market shared a recipe for Heirloom Tomato, Pimiento Cheese and Bacon Tart. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.
Heirloom Tomato, Pimiento Cheese and Bacon Tart
Ingredients
· 1 pre-cooked cornmeal tart crust (recipe below)
· pimiento cheese mixture (recipe below)
· yellow and red heirloom tomatoes, sliced
· arugula or parsley to garnish
Instructions
· Fill pre-cooked pie crust with pimiento cheese spread.
· Top with sliced heirloom tomatoes and cook in a 325-degree oven for 10 minutes or until golden and cheese has melted.
· Garnish with fresh arugula or parsley.
Cornmeal Tart Crust
Yield: One 9” tart crust
Ingredients
· 2 Tbsp. chilled unsalted butter
· 1 c. unbleached all-purpose flour (spoon into measuring cup and level to rim)
· ½ c. yellow cornmeal (fine ground/regular)
· ½ c. sugar
· ½ tsp. baking powder
· ½ tsp. salt
· 1 large egg yolk
Instructions
· Cut the butter into small pieces or shred on the large holes of a box grater. Freeze for ten minutes until frozen.
· In a medium bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
· Press the butter into the flour mixture between thumb and forefingers until it resembles small breadcrumbs.
· In a separate bowl, mix egg yolk with 4 Tbsps. ice water.
· Gradually add egg yolk mixture to the flour mixture until thoroughly moistened (but not wet).
· Form mixture into a disk and wrap it in parchment paper. Refrigerate for one hour.
· Once cool, place dough between two sheets of parchment paper so it doesn’t stick, and roll dough into a circle about 1/8 of an inch thick.
· Generously spray a 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom with cooking spray. Fit a piece of parchment paper on the bottom of the tart pan and spray with cooking spray again.
· Fit the rolled dough into the tart pan and freeze for 5 minutes.
· Cook in 325-degree oven for approximately 10 minutes or until lightly golden in color.
Pimiento Cheese
Yield: 1 quart
Combine all ingredients in large stainless steel bowl and season to taste:
· 6 oz shredded cheddar cheese
· 6 oz shredded pepper Jack cheese
· 6 oz shredded Swiss cheese
· 6 oz shredded mozzarella
· ½ c. mayonnaise
· 1 tsp onion, finely minced
· 1 4-oz jar diced pimiento
· 1 small jalapeno, finely diced
· pinch of sugar
· ½ tsp Dijon mustard
· ½ c. parsley, finely chopped
· ½ c. cooked bacon, chopped (optional)