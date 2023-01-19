Help for your Cold Weather Damaged Plants

Austin Lohin from Bates Nursery talked about bushes and shrubs damaged by the recent deep freeze and if there is a need for concern or action. If you have questions or concerns about your plants, you can call Bates Nursery at (615) 876-1014. Bates Nursery is located at 3810 Whites Creek Pike Nashville, TN 37207. For more information, go to https://www.batesnursery.com/.