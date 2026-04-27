Help Middle Tennessee kids experiencing homelessness with this years Race4EveryKid!

Race4EveryKid is a virtual movement challenge to raise funds to provide shoes to kids experiencing homelessness.

Whether you decide to walk, run, cycle, or swim, every dollar you raise will provide joy and dignity to kids across the US. Soles4Souls makes it easy for you by providing everything you need to be successful, and we promise that you will have a lot of fun along the way. During the month of May, log your miles and raise funds. Your supporters donate right through your race page.

No child should feel embarrassed or left out because they lack what many take for granted. At Soles4Souls, they are dedicated to providing new athletic shoes to every homeless child in the U.S., helping them stay healthy and fully participate in school. Every kid deserves the dignity and joy of new shoes.

Learn more by visiting https://soles4souls.org/race4everykid