Help Support News Channel 5's, Amelia Young, in the Nashville's Got Talent Fundraising Event

Food insecurity is a heartbreaking reality that many families face across the nation and in our communities.

In Middle Tennessee, there's a growing need for food assistance with one in eight adults and one in five children experiencing the hardships of food insecurity each day.

Founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, The Store is a non-profit organization that offers food assistance to people in need in Middle Tennessee, and they're looking to double the number of families they support during an unforgettable night of uniting TALENT with HEART.

News Channel 5's, Amelia Young, will be performing at the special event, and she joined us with more details on the talent competition, and how YOU can help give back to the community!

All proceeds from “Nashville’s Got Talent” will benefit the Nourishing Our Neighbors, Doubling Our Difference initiative.

You can donate to help Amelia raise funds for the campaign by scanning the Q-R code there on your screen...every ticket sold will go toward providing healthy food and supportive services for families facing food insecurity.

The "Nashville's Got Talent" event will take place at City Winery on Thursday, September 12th at 7pm. For more information, and to donate, visit https://ameliayoung.funraise.org/