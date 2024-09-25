Help the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Tennessee celebrate 25 years!

Head out to Spring Hill this weekend for a good cause! The Boys and Girls Club of South Central Tennessee is holding a charity event at the World Wide Stages to celebrate their 25th anniversary! This group helps over 1,500 kids every year. You can purchase your tickets here

When: September 25th, 2024 - 5:30pm

Where: World Wide Stages - 500 North Field Lane, Spring Hill, TN

Tickets: $250 each, which includes access to food, drinks, and entertainment. Your participation supports our goal of raising $200,000 to reduce fees and enhance programs for the children we serve. BGC25 | Powered By GiveSmart

Attire: Game Day / Jersey – come dressed in your favorite team’s gear!