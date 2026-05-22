Help your neighbors in this week's Embrace Your Community

Juneteenth615 Pop Up Shop [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, May 23 from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- With Juneteenth615 [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Midtown Nashville
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 15, Minimum Age: 21
- Juneteenth615 educates the community about the history and significance of Juneteenth. They’re looking for volunteers to assist with set up, sales, and customer service at a pop up shop this weekend!
Glencliff High School Garden [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, May 30 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
- With Metro Nashville Public Schools [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Glencliff, South Nashville
- Age Minimum: 6
- This is a family friendly event!
- Glencliff High School is looking for volunteers to help with preparing garden beds, managing beehives, and more! All activities benefit the school’s FFA club.
Shower Service Helper
- Thursdays from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- With Shower The People [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Green Hills Nashville
- Age Minimum (with Adult): 17, Minimum Age: 18
- Shower the People provides showers to our unhoused neighbors in the mobile shower bus! Volunteers are needed every Thursday for set up, cleaning, and distributing materials.