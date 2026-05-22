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Help your neighbors in this week's Embrace Your Community

Embrace Your Community
Embrace Your Community
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Juneteenth615 Pop Up Shop [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, May 23 from 12:00 PM  - 5:00 PM
  • With Juneteenth615 [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
  • Midtown Nashville
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 15, Minimum Age: 21
  • Juneteenth615 educates the community about the history and significance of Juneteenth. They’re looking for volunteers to assist with set up, sales, and customer service at a pop up shop this weekend!

Glencliff High School Garden [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, May 30 from 9:00 AM  - 11:00 AM
  • With Metro Nashville Public Schools [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
  • Glencliff, South Nashville
  • Age Minimum: 6
  • This is a family friendly event!
  • Glencliff High School is looking for volunteers to help with preparing garden beds, managing beehives, and more! All activities benefit the school’s FFA club.

Shower Service Helper

  • Thursdays from 9:00 AM  - 12:00 PM
  • With Shower The People [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
  • Green Hills Nashville
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 17, Minimum Age: 18
  • Shower the People provides showers to our unhoused neighbors in the mobile shower bus! Volunteers are needed every Thursday for set up, cleaning, and distributing materials.

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