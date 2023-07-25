Helping Your College Student Build Credit

Quentrece Smith from Ascend Federal Credit Union talked about why and how parents can help their child build credit before heading to college. For more information and tips head to www.ascend.org.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 12:35:43-04
