Hendersonville Memorial Park's Mosaic Wall

1:08 PM, Sep 11, 2018

Mosaic Wall at Hendersonville's Memorial Park

The city of Hendersonville invites the community to witness the unveiling of the Memorial Park Mosaics, Hendersonville’s newest and largest public art installation, on September 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Café Rakka and Maggie Moos trucks will both be on site providing food and ice cream. A ribbon cutting ceremony with Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary will take place at 6:30. For more information, contact Andrea Wise at www.awise@hvilletn.org or 615-822-3898.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments