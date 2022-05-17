Hendersonville's Sunny Moody on Food Network's BBQ Brawl

Grilling expert Sunny Moody made Tri-Tip Steak three different ways, and talked about competing on the Food Network show BBQ Brawl. (see recipes below) Watch Sunny compete on BBQ Brawl on the Food Network Monday nights at 8pm and streaming on discovery+, with new episodes available weekly. For exclusive barbecue how-tos with Bobby Flay, Jet Tila and Anne Burrell, and to get the captains’ best cookout recipes, visit www.FoodNetwork.com and Food Network’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter platforms.

Tri-Tip Steak 3 Ways:

Ingredients:

Tri-tip steak

Salt / pepper

Garlic powder

Directions:

Preheat grill to 275.

Lightly trim excess fat off tri-tip. Season with salt, pepper, and garlic generously on all sides.

Place tri-tip on grill over indirect heat.

Remove from grill when internal temperature reaches 125 degrees F. Place on baking sheet covered with foil let rest.

Heat grill to high heat.

Place tri-tip directly on grill to create a sear. About 2 min per side. For medium rare shoot for finishing internal temp between 130-140 degrees F.

Remove from grill and place on baking sheet . Cover with foil. Let rest 10 min before slicing.

Tri-Tip Cheesesteak:

Ingredients:

Pre-grilled tri-tip

Bell peppers

Onions

Pepper Jack cheese

Roll

Butter

Directions:

Slice and lightly butter roll. Place in pan set to medium high heat to toast roll.

Thinly slice peppers and onions. Place in pan with olive oil and sauté over medium high heat until starting to turn translucent.

Thinly slice tri-tip and lay on roll.

Top with sautéed onions and peppers. Lay pepper Jack cheese on top.

Broil on high for 2-3 min.

Tri-Tip with Chimichurri and Garlic Potatoes

Ingredients:

Grilled tri-tip

Chimichurri

3/4 cup olive oil

1 1/2 cups well packed fresh parsley

1/2 cup well packed fresh cilantro

1 tsp dried

one small shallot

3 garlic cloves

3 Tbsp red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

Directions:

Combine ingredients for chimichurri in blender, pulsing lightly. Serve

Fresh garlic

Baby red potatoes

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

Directions:

Create an aluminum foil packet. Slice baby red potatoes in half. Drizzle with olive oil, salt , pepper and fresh pressed garlic. Wrap in foil packet sealed tightly and grill or bake at 450 degrees for 20-25 min. Until potatoes are fork tender.

Slice tri-tip and drizzle with fresh chimichurri.

Tri-Tip Nachos:

Ingredients:

-Tortilla Chips

- chopped Chives or cilantro

- chopped Olives

- diced fresh grape tomatoes or Pico De Gallo

-shredded Cheddar Cheese

-nacho Cheese Sauce

- Reverse Seared Tri-Tip (or any other meat, grilled steak, chicken, pulled pork, etc)

- Dollop of Mexican Crema or sour cream

Directions:

Make sure you have Good Smoked or Grilled Meat!

Layer your plate with tortilla chips, cheese sauce, olives, chives or cilantro, and pico de Gallo or tomatoes. Load it with a heaping pile of delicious meat, topped with a dollop of Mexican Crema.