Henry Paul a co-founding member of "The Outlaws" and "Blackhawk." He told us about the seventh annual Freeborn Jam. It's a concert Benefiting Cancer Research Set for June 1, 2024 at Nashville’s City Winery. Tickets are on sale now https://citywinery.com/nashville/events/7th-annual-freeborn-jan-benefit-feat-the-outlaws-lopun5
Henry Paul from The Outlaws and Blackhawk tells us about the annual Freeborn Jam
Posted at 12:21 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 13:21:51-05
Henry Paul a co-founding member of "The Outlaws" and "Blackhawk." He told us about the seventh annual Freeborn Jam. It's a concert Benefiting Cancer Research Set for June 1, 2024 at Nashville’s City Winery. Tickets are on sale now https://citywinery.com/nashville/events/7th-annual-freeborn-jan-benefit-feat-the-outlaws-lopun5
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.