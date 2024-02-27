Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Henry Paul from The Outlaws and Blackhawk tells us about the annual Freeborn Jam

Henry Paul from The Outlaws and Blackhawk tells us about the annual Freeborn Jam
Posted at 12:21 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 13:21:51-05

Henry Paul a co-founding member of "The Outlaws" and "Blackhawk." He told us about the seventh annual Freeborn Jam. It's a concert Benefiting Cancer Research Set for June 1, 2024 at Nashville’s City Winery. Tickets are on sale now https://citywinery.com/nashville/events/7th-annual-freeborn-jan-benefit-feat-the-outlaws-lopun5

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018