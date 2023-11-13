Dyan Damron from Coach D Consulting made Hens in a Hoodie. For more of Dyan’s recipes visit https://coachdconsulting.com/. Her book Don’t Diet, Live It! is available on Amazon. To contact Dyan for consulting services, call (615) 310-6634 or email her at ddamron1@hotmail.com. Follow @CoachDyanDamron on Twitter.

Hens in a Hoodie

Ingredients:

Two 4-packs of fully cooked chicken apple sausage (you can also find plant-based apple sage sausage that is really good)

One tube of original crescent dough (8 count)

1 tsp each of poppy seeds and sesame seeds

For dip:

Heaping ¼ cup spicy brown mustard

Heaping ¼ cup olive oil mayo

¼ cup pure maple syrup

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut the chicken sausage in half to create 16 short sausages. Place them on a clean paper towel and ensure they are dry. Take the crescent dough from the fridge and unroll. Cut each crescent in half lengthwise, so you have 16 long thin strips. Note: these cut better when the dough is still very cold. I press the dough strips down slightly to flatten them and ensure they are even. Take a sausage and lay along the wider part of the crescent dough strip then roll up towards the corner end. Lay each wrapped sausage on a large ungreased cookie sheet (if you only have small trays, use two trays) keeping at least 1-2 inches between the sausage rolls to ensure even browning. One they are all rolled, you can add poppy and sesame seeds to the top of each roll. You can also leave them plain. Bake for 14-18 minutes – check at about 10 minutes to ensure even browning and dough is baking. I usually rotate the pan once during baking. You want the dough to be golden brown on top and bottom.

For the dip, combine the spicy brown mustard, olive oil mayo, and maple syrup in a bowl and whisk until smooth. You can make this several hours in advance and keep in fridge. This also makes a great sandwich spread and salad dressing.

Remove sausage rolls from the oven and serve immediately with dip. These are also great at room temp, so they make perfect appetizers or snacks, but can make a good fall meal just add veggies or a salad. And they can be reheated – leftovers make a great breakfast.