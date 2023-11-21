Herb Crusted Turkey and Harvest Riesling Gravy

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made an Herb Crusted Turkey and Riesling Gravy. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef's Market Herb Crusted Turkey + Harvest Riesling Gravy

Chef's Market's Herb Crusted Turkey Herb Butter Ingredients:

1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons finely chopped sage

3 tablespoons finely chopped rosemary

2 tablespoons finely chopped thyme

3 tablespoons chopped flat - leaf parsley

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh oregano

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Turkey Ingredients:

1 whole fresh turkey (12 - 14 pounds), preferably Honeysuckle White Salt and pepper

1 large onion, quartered

4 cloves garlic

1 lemon, quartered

6 sprigs sage

3 sprigs rosemary

4 sprigs thyme

Instructions: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a medium mixing bowl, combine the room temperature butter, olive oil, minced garlic, finely chopped sage, rosemary, thyme, parsley, oregano, salt, and black pepper. Mix until all the ingredients are well combined. Set aside. Start by removing the giblets from the turkey cavity and patting the turkey dry with a clean paper towel. Place th e turkey in a large roasting pan. Generously season the inside of the turkey cavity with salt and pepper. Stuff the turkey cavity with the quartered onion, whole garlic cloves, quartered lemon, sage sprigs, rosemary sprigs, and thyme sprigs. Now, using your hands or a brush, evenly spread the herb butter mixture over the outside of the turkey, making sure to get it under the skin as well. Season the top of the turkey with additional salt and pepper. To keep the turkey compact during roasting, tie the le gs together and tuck the wing tips under the body of the turkey. Place the prepared turkey in the preheated oven and roast it for approximately 2 1/2 to 3 hours for a 12 - pound turkey or until a meat thermometer reads 165 degrees F (74 degrees C) in the thi ckest part of the thigh. Once the turkey is done, carefully remove it from the oven and transfer it to a cutting board. Cover the turkey loosely with aluminum foil and let it rest for about 20 minutes. This resting period allows the juices to redistribute and the meat to become tender. Finally, carve the rested turkey and serve it while still warm.

Harvest Riesling Gravy Riesling Gravy for Roasted Turkey Ingredients: Drippings from your roasted turkey

1/4 cup all - purpose flour

1/4 cup Riesling wine

2 cups chicken or turkey broth

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Instructions: Collect the Drippings: After roasting your turkey, transfer it to a platter to rest. Collect the drippings from the roasting pan, and reserve 1/4 cup of the fat, leavi ng behind the flavorful drippings. Create a Roux: In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the reserved turkey fat. Sprinkle the flour evenly into the skillet and whisk continuously to create a roux. Cook until the roux turns a light golden color. Deglaze with Riesling: Pour in 1/4 cup of Riesling wine to deglaze the skillet, scraping up any browned bits. Simmer for a few minutes to reduce slightly. Combine with Drippings: Gradually whisk in the turkey drippings, incorporating the flavorful fat. Co ntinue to whisk as you add 2 cups of chicken or turkey broth, creating a smooth mixture. Simmer and Thicken: Bring the gravy to a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally. Allow it to cook until it thickens to your desired consistency, typically 10 - 15 minutes. Adjust the thickness with additional broth or Riesling wine if needed. Season to Taste: Season the gravy with salt and freshly ground black pepper according to your taste preferences, considering the saltiness of the drippings and broth. Serve: Transfer the Riesling gravy to a serving dish or gravy boat and serve it alongside your roasted turkey. Enjoy your flavorful Riesling Gravy with your holiday feast!