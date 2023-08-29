Nancy Coleman chairman of the Herb Society of Nashville gave tips on growing native herbs and talked about the annual Herb Day event. The Herb Society of Nashville Presents: Herb Day 2023 "Going Native" on Saturday, September 9 from 9am-3pm at Cheekwood Botanic Hall. The full day event includes breakfast, lunch, guest speakers, and exhibits from local artisans. Tickets may be purchased at www.herbsocietynashville.org/registration. Cheekwood Estate and Gardens is located at 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville, TN 37205. Herb Day ticket price includes admission to the gardens and parking.

