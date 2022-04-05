Sheree Kelley from Belle Meade Winery made Herb Tortellini Salad. Sheree's cookbook Servin' Up Summer is available on her website at www.shereerosekelley.com. For more information on the Belle Meade Winery, wine tastings and other attractions on the 30-acre property, visit, www.bellemeadewinery.com. Belle Meade Winery is located at 511 Parmer Ave. Nashville, TN 37205.

Herb Tortellini Salad

1 package (9 ounces) uncooked refrigerated cheese-filled tortellini

1 medium zucchini, thinly sliced

1 large carrot, peeled and chopped

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

4 green onions with tops, thinly sliced

1/4 cup snipped fresh basil

1/2 cup Italian dressing (recipe below)

2 tablespoons grated fresh Parmesan cheese

1 1/2 cups chicken, grilled and chopped, or shrimp, boiled or grilled, if desired

Cook tortellini according to package directions in 6-quart stockpot. Drain in colander and rinse under cold running water and set aside to drain.

In a large bowl add vegetables, basil and tortellini. Pour salad dressing over salad. Grate Parmesan cheese over salad and mix gently.

Cover and chill for at least 2 hours so flavors will mix and mingle, making for great tastebud appeal.

Italian Dressing

1 1/2 cups olive oil

1/2 cup red or white wine vinegar

2 pressed garlic cloves

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Add all ingredients to a jar. Place lid on jar and shake well to mix. As with any vinegar-based dressing you need to shake it up again before using. Unused dressing may be refrigerated up to 1 week for later use.

NOTE: This tasty dish comes together quickly and leaves more time to spend with family and friends.