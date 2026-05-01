Here are fun ways you can Embrace Your Community!

In this weeks Embrace Your Community we have several opportunities for you to get out and help our neighbors in need!

Youth Friendly Ice Storm Cleanup [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, May 2 From 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

North Nashville

Age Minimum (with Adult): 14+, Minimum Age:16+

This is a family-friendly event!

Help our neighbors by cleaning up debris left by Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into appropriate piles for pick up.

King of the Craw 2026 [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, May 9 from 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM

With Generations Next [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Springfield, TN

Age Minimum (with Adult): 15+, Minimum Age:16+

This is a family-friendly event!

King of the Craw is crawfish cook-off and fish fry featuring live music, local competitors, and family-friendly activities! Volunteers are needed for set up, serving food, and more!

Build The Forge! [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]