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Here are fun ways you can Embrace Your Community!

Talk of the Town
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
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In this weeks Embrace Your Community we have several opportunities for you to get out and help our neighbors in need!

Youth Friendly Ice Storm Cleanup [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, May 2 From 1:00 PM  - 4:00 PM
  • With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
  • North Nashville
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 14+, Minimum Age:16+
  • This is a family-friendly event!
  • Help our neighbors by cleaning up debris left by Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into appropriate piles for pick up.

King of the Craw 2026 [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, May 9 from 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM
  • With Generations Next [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
  • Springfield, TN
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 15+, Minimum Age:16+
  • This is a family-friendly event!
  • King of the Craw is crawfish cook-off and fish fry featuring live music, local competitors, and family-friendly activities! Volunteers are needed for set up, serving food, and more!

Build The Forge! [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

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