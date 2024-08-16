Here is what you need to know to make this easy almond poppy seed loaf cake recipe

Friend of the show, Lynne Tolley, is preparing a sweet treat for us this morning! She's mixing up an almond poppy seed loaf cake and a Jack Amaretto Cocktail. Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg made Tennessee Tiramisu. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Almond Poppyseed Loaf Cake, Makes One Loaf

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

2 Tbsp poppy seeds

½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs, room temperature

2 Tbsp sour cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp almond extract

Glaze

1 cup powdered sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp almond extract

2-4 Tbsp milk or heavy cream

½ cup almonds, toasted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x4” loaf pan with baking spray (the kind with flour). Line the pan with parchment paper large enough to hang over the sides for easy removal.

Whisk flour, baking powder, salt, and poppy seeds in a medium bowl. Set aside. In a large bowl combine sugar and butter until light & slightly fluffy. Mix in eggs, one at a time, then add sour cream and both extracts. With a spatula, alternate milk and flour mixture, stirring in between additions, just until batter is combined. Do not over mix or the product will be tough.

Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until wooden pick stuck in center comes out clean. If needed, tent loaf with foil during baking to prevent over-browning. Let loaf cool 10 minutes in pan, then remove to a rack to finish cooling.

Make the glaze: whisk powdered sugar, extracts, and milk or cream until smooth. Add almonds to glaze and pour over the cooled loaf. Slice to serve. Delicious for breakfast with coffee or hot tea.

Jack Amaretto Cocktail, Makes Two Cocktails

2 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

2 oz Amaretto

1 Tbsp maraschino cherry juice

Stir together whiskey, amaretto, and cherry juice in a small pitcher. Divide between two rocks glasses containing ice. Garnish with maraschino cherries on a pick.