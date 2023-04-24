“Here You Come Again” at Franklin Theatre

Actress and writer Tricia Paoluccio gave us a preview of the new Studio Tenn production of “Here You Come Again” and talked about playing Dolly Parton. “Studio Tenn Presents: Here You Come Again” is a rollicking and touching new musical about a has-been-who-never-was comedian and his unusual relationship with his long-time idol – Dolly Parton. The show features songs written and recorded by Dolly Parton and others. “Studio Tenn Presents: Here You Come Again” runs Wednesday May 17 through Sunday, May 28 at the Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.studiotenn.org/hereyoucomeagain.