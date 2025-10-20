Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

HGTV fan favorites Chelsea and Cole DeBoer of Down Home Fab stop by the studio!

TOTT Fullscreen.png
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
TOTT Fullscreen.png
Posted

The couple known for their cowboy contemporary style talk with us about season 3 of their hit show Down Home Fab and opening their first store front!
to learn more visit
Down Home Fab [hgtv.com]

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes